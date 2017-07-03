Pages Navigation Menu

Watch this Hilarious reply to Donald Trump’s Video on CNN

Posted on Jul 3, 2017

An Australian television station SBS Viceland has shared a video poking fun at the President of the United States Donald Trump after he took a swipe at CNN with a video he posted on Twitter. The video featured a guy with the CNN logo as his head, who Donald Trump had taken down in his own […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

