Watch Trailer for Royal Arts Academy’s new reality show “Dream Chasers” – BellaNaija
|
BellaNaija
|
Watch Trailer for Royal Arts Academy's new reality show “Dream Chasers”
BellaNaija
Royal Arts Academy is set to launch a reality show revolving around students of the school. Titled 'Dream Chasers,' the series will focus on the will, skill, determination, persistence and creative stamina of talents at the Royal Arts Academy as they …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!