Water board ‘open to graft’ – News24

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in Africa


Water board 'open to graft'
Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane's seizure of power at Umgeni Water and the suspension of its chief executive has raised fears that doors have been opened for lucrative contracts to be awarded to those who are politically connected.
