Water Corporation to improve performance – The Nation Newspaper
|
P.M. News
|
Water Corporation to improve performance
The Nation Newspaper
Lagos Water Corporation will partner consultants grounded and efficient in using modern and innovative business models, to improve its performance, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer Muminu Badmus has said. Badmus, an engineer, who spoke at …
Lagos charges staff to be committed to performance enrichment Programme
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!