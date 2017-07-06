Wawuu! Photo of the day

Here’s a picture of a woman washing kitchen utensils while another one washes a child who had defecated in Lake Edward at Kayanja landing site in Kasese, Uganda. A little research also revealed that Lake Edward act as a central point for fish trade and fishing. Say something?

