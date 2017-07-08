Wayne Rooney arrives Everton ahead expected return

Wayne Rooney has arrived at Everton’s training ground for a medical ahead of his proposed free transfer from Manchester United.

Rooney was pictured turning up at Finch Farm in his Land Rover on Saturday afternoon as he prepares to seal a move back to Merseyside.

The 31-year-old is set to complete an emotional return to Goodison Park, 13 years after leaving for United in a £26.5million deal.

Sportsmail understand that Rooney has agreed to a salary reduction of around 50 per cent as part of the deal taking him back to his boyhood club.

United have agreed to pay a portion of their captain’s wages, which amount to upwards of £300,000 a week, to facilitate the transfer.

His wages back on Merseyside are still expected to total around the £150,000 a week mark, which would make him comfortably the highest earner at Everton.

Rooney left Everton for United as an 18-year-old in the summer of 2004 after progressing through the Toffees’ youth system.

Rooney played for Everton during a testimonial match for Duncan Ferguson back in 2015

He will depart as the Red Devils’ all-time top goalscorer after breaking Sir Bobby Charlton’s record with a late equaliser against Stoke in January – his 250th strike for the club.

Rooney has netted 253 goals in total during his 13 years at Old Trafford – which saw him claim five Premier League titles, a Champions League trophy and an FA Cup.

He would become Everton’s sixth major signing of the window following Michael Keane, Jordan Pickford, Sandro Ramirez, Davy Klaassen and Henry Onyekuru.

