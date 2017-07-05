Manchester United step up chase for Everton striker Romelu Lukaku as club look to hijack Chelsea’s £100m move – Daily Mail
|
Daily Mail
|
Manchester United step up chase for Everton striker Romelu Lukaku as club look to hijack Chelsea's £100m move
Daily Mail
In a sensational development, Sportsmail understands Jose Mourinho is closing in on the biggest move of the summer and a world-record deal, eclipsing Paul Pogba's £89m return to Old Trafford last year. Everton striker Lukaku, who scored 26 goals last …
