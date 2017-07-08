Pages Navigation Menu

Wayne Rooney set for free transfer to Everton

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney looks set to return to boyhood club Everton over the weekend on a free transfer. BBC Sport reports that there is “quiet optimism” that a deal is close and that Rooney, 31, wants to return to Goodison – 13 years after he left for United – despite interest from other…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

