Wayne Rooney set to bid Manchester United goodbye

Posted on Jul 9, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney might be heading back to the Goodison Park, according to BBC Merseyside Sport. Rooney arrived at Everton’s Finch Park training ground on Saturday to have a medical. BBC Sport understands that Rooney, 31, wants to return to Goodison – 13 years after he left for United – despite interest from …

