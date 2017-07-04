We are ready for Osun Senatorial Bye Election – INEC, NYSC, security agencies

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the leadership of military and paramilitary groups in Osun state, on Monday declared their readiness for the July 8, Osun West Senatoral Bye Election.

Speaking in turn at a stakeholders’ meeting held at INEC state office in Osogbo, Baritor Kpagih, the Delta State Resident Electoral Commissioner deployed to Osun to conduct the poll, assured all that the body has concluded arrangements to conduct a credible election.

Giving further details, Kpagih said voting will commence across wards in the Senatorial District by 8am and end by 2pm with a caveat that, whosoever on queue by 2pm will still be allowed to vote.

He added that accreditation and voting will take place simultaneously, noting that eleven political parties are fielding candidates in the election

Explaining that only the electorates with Permanent Voters Cards, verified by card readers would be allowed to vote, the REC said the materials to be used are customized on local government basis, which makes it difficult to divert them.

In his remarks, the State Commissioner of police, Olafimihan Adeoye, said there would be restriction of vehicular movement between the hours of 6:00am and 6:00pm on the election day, with an exception of Ibadan/Ife expressway, which shall not be blocked to traffic.

Warning that anyone caught formenting trouble would be made to face full wrath of the law regardless his or her party affiliations, Adeoye said those who have no role to play in the election should stay off polling area.

Speaking in similar vein, the State Director DSS, said the service has list of trouble makers already, positing that due attention is being paid to already identified flash points across West Senatorial District.

The state Director of NYSC, Emmanuel Attah, assured all political parties that the corps members that would be deployed for the excercise would be fair and warned politicians not to harass or intimidate them.

He dispelled insinuations that there are fake corp members already parading the state and said anyone that attempts to impersonate corps members that are election duty would be detected and handed over to security agents.

Meanwhile, Governor Rauf Aregbesola has called on the people of West Senatorial District to vote APC candidate, saying returning Hussein would allow him build on his achievements while in office between 2011 and 2014.

The governor who stated this while speaking at the mega rally held in Ejigbo, Aregbesola also called on the electorates to be peaceful during the poll.

Bola Bamigbola, Osogbo

