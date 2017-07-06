We are ready for probe – NPA replies Senate

Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Ms Hadiza Bala-Usman, has welcomed the decision of the Senate to investigate the activities of the Joint Venture (JV) enterprises of the organisation. The JV enterprises are: the Lagos Channel Management (LCM); the Bonny Channel Company and the Calabar Channel Management Company Ltd. Recall that Nigerian Senate on Wednesday […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

