We are set for Osun by-election – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday declared that it has put everything in place to conduct a hitch-free exercise, in the Osun West senatorial district. The Delta State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr Baritor Kpagih, who was deployed to the state to supervise the exercize, disclosed this to journalists at a press conference, alongside […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

