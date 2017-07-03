Pages Navigation Menu

We are set for Osun by-election – INEC

Posted on Jul 3, 2017

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday declared that it has put everything in place to conduct a hitch-free exercise, in the Osun West senatorial district. The Delta State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr Baritor Kpagih, who was deployed to the state to supervise the exercize, disclosed this to journalists at a press conference, alongside […]

We are set for Osun by-election – INEC

