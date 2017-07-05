We Behaved Stupidly Without A Vision For So Long – APC Chairman Oyegun

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), John Odigie-Oyegun says Nigeria behaved stupidly without a vision for long so long and that Nigeria must divert to agriculture

.He spoke at the University of Benin, Benin City at the 61st Annual Conference of Agriculture/General Meeting of Association of Deans of Agriculture in Nigerian Universities (ADAN) and Awards.

The chairman said the APC-led Federal Government was committed to developing agriculture to make the people to think beyond crude oil.He explained that there is no country in the world that does not subsidise agriculture, adding it must be developed to become the backbone of the nation’s economy.

“The United States of America, which is the greatest economic power pays farmers to produce even the things that they don’t need. We have come to that level because the price of a barrel of oil has dropped.

“It is no longer a matter of choice that we must divert to agriculture. It is unforgivable that we behaved stupidly without a vision for so long. Agriculture is about 70 per cent of our growth and the vision would stabilise if we could grow even as low as three per cent,” he said.

While Governor Godwin Obaseki promised to collaborate with the university to develop agriculture in the state, the Managing Director, Presco Oil plc, Mr. Felix Nwabuko, urged the Federal Government to change its land management laws and governance to attain self-sufficiency in food production.

The post We Behaved Stupidly Without A Vision For So Long – APC Chairman Oyegun appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

