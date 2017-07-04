We Can Treat Buhari With Our Product Obasanjo Uses That Keeps Him Strong- Herbalists

Several Nigerian herbalists under the aegis of National Association of Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners (NANTMP) have offered to treat President Muhammadu Buhari of any ailment he may be suffering if consulted.

The Patron of the group, Adesunmiboye Fawawo, made this disclosure in Osogbo during a chat with the media on Tuesday.

According to him, many Nigerians died cheaply because the practice of medicinal and therapeutic use of plants was being looked down upon in the country whereas orthodox medicine was being promoted.

Fawawo, who spoke on the sidelines of the inauguration of the new executives of the association, said those who were afraid of the potency of herbs usually frighten the people by saying herbs cause kidney problem and other issues but he said this was not true if the right dosage was used.

He said, “President Muhammadu Buhari is our national leader and we must guard him with all jealousy. We are a national body which is recognised by the Federal Government.

“The association was established during the reign of former President Olusegun Obasanjo and he uses our products. You can see how strong he is even at his age.

“We have been able to treat patients whose families had lost hope on their recovery. Unfortunately, we have not been consulted to treat President Buhari. We can treat him and the government must realise that traveling abroad for treatment may not solve the issue.

“If you get to mortuary many corpse found in the place are rich people because they don’t trust their health with local treatment. Many rich people believe expensive drugs and treatment but this will go a long way to deepen recession.”

Fawawo added that some herbal products are being exported to Europe and the United States while some herbal products are in hospitals including seleru agbo which he said was at the Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo.

He said the Nigeria Educational Research Development Council in partnership with the Osun State Government was working to on how to teach pupils the use of herbs to cure common ailments like stomach ache and others.

The post We Can Treat Buhari With Our Product Obasanjo Uses That Keeps Him Strong- Herbalists appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

