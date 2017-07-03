We Don’t Know Buhari’s Health Status – APC

The All Progressives Congress, APC, on Sunday said it does not know President Muhammadu Buhari’s current health status.

Spokesperson of the ruling party, Bolaji Abdullahi, made the disclosure while appearing on Channels television.

According to Abdullahi, “I don’t know the health status of the president. The party (APC) does not know either.”

After spending over 50 days on medical vacation in London, the President had in May returned to the United Kingdom, UK, for follow-up medical check-up and is yet to return.

Against the backdrop of his current health status, both his aides and associates have continued to assure Nigerians that the President was responding to treatment.

