We Have Completed 90% Of Internal Roads In Ebonyi – Commissioner – Leadership Newspapers
|
The Whistler
|
We Have Completed 90% Of Internal Roads In Ebonyi – Commissioner
Leadership Newspapers
The Ebonyi State government Thursday said that it has within the 2 years of the present administration completed the construction of over 90 percent of all internal roads and streets within Abakaliki, the State capital. The State Commissioner for Works …
Governor to feeding committee: Don't give our pupils much garri, rice
Stop Giving Our Children Garri, Give Them Vegetables, Milk, Ebonyi Gov. Begs FG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!