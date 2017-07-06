We Have Completed 90% Of Internal Roads In Ebonyi – Commissioner

By Obinna Ogbonnaya

The Ebonyi State government Thursday said that it has within the 2 years of the present administration completed the construction of over 90 percent of all internal roads and streets within Abakaliki, the State capital.

The State Commissioner for Works and Transport, Mr. Fidelis Nweze who stated this in Abakaliki while receiving members of the Correspondent Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists’, NUJ, Ebonyi state chapter in his office stated that the reason behind the ongoing road projects was to give a face-lift to the state capital and improve the overall aesthetic value of the state.

“The infrastructural of the state before now was so down and poor but now the story has changed. We have been able to construct over 90 percent of roads and streets in the capital as the facts are there to speak for itself. I know that there none of you that our construction work has not passed through your streets. I want to assure you that before the end of the year, we must have completed construction of all internal roads within the state capital.

“It is your duty to showcase the activities of government; let it not always be criticisms when the government is doing well; you can constructively criticise when government is not doing well but with facts and not fictitious reports that will not benefit you and the society at large.”

According to the Commissioner, the state government was also carrying out road projects in Afikpo and Onueke cities of both Ebonyi South and North senatorial districts respectively adding that similar gesture had been extended to the 13 local government areas of the state to ensure that no clan or people were left out in the provision of democracy dividend in the State.

He called on members of the press to be objective in the reportage of government programmes and policies stressing that it was good for Journalists to commend the government in any area where it has done well, instead of always focusing on irrelevant criticisms.

“The state government has touched LGAs infrastructure-wise. That’s why are Ebonyian are asking the Governor to continue his good works by going for a second term. God has used the Governor to do great things for Ebonyi people and very soon the state will over take over states in terms of infrastructural development.

“We appreciate the cooperation and commitment of Journalists to their duty of informing the public of the activities and programmes of the state since the present administration came on board”.

