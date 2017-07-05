We have no plan to dump APGA for APC – Abia lawmakers

A member of the Abia State House of Assembly, Theophilous Ugboaja on Wednesday denied report that members of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, in the state assembly had concluded plan to defect to the All Progressives Congress,(APC). This came following news report that APGA lawmakers in Abia House of Assembly have planned to decamp […]

We have no plan to dump APGA for APC – Abia lawmakers

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

