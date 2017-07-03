Pages Navigation Menu

We have not diverted Sh300 million to NASA, says KNUT secretary general Wilson Sossion – The Standard

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Africa


We have not diverted Sh300 million to NASA, says KNUT secretary general Wilson Sossion
Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) Secretary General Wilson Sossion has dismissed claims by Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria that the union had diverted Sh300 million to fund Opposition campaigns. On Sunday, Mr Kuria was quoted in the local press …
