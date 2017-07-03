We have not had cases of war crime in the military – Gen. Shalangwa

The Director of Legal Services of the Nigerian Army, General Yusuf Shalangwa, has stated that the Nigerian military has not had cases of war crimes being committed by defense personnel in the country. He made this claim while speaking at a three-day capacity-building workshop for military prosecutors organised by the Wayamo Foundation, the International Nuremberg […]

We have not had cases of war crime in the military – Gen. Shalangwa

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

