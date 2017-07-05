We have recovered N8bn from N107bn looted under Suswam – Ortom

The Benue State Government has announced the recovery of over N4.8 billion from the 107billion Naira allegedly looted by 52 officials of the immediate past government of Gabriel Suswam. The officials were allegedly indicted by Justice Elizabeth Kpojime, Commission of Inquiry. Governor Samuel Ortom, who made this disclosure, said the recoveries include the N4.5 billion […]

