We Killed 3 Million Igbos, We Should Be Begging Them For Forgiveness – Fani Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said Nigeria should be begging Igbos for forgiveness and not threatening them.

According to Fani-Kayode, the people from the South East need to be apologized to, after “we killed 3 million Igbos in the war including 1 million children.”

He wrote on his Twitter account: “We killed 3 million Igbos in the war including 1 million children. We should be begging them for forgiveness and not threatening them.”

