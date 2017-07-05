Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘We knew about Vuwani a year before’: Mahlobo – South African Broadcasting Corporation

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


South African Broadcasting Corporation

'We knew about Vuwani a year before': Mahlobo
South African Broadcasting Corporation
Talking about intelligence gathering, Minister David Mahlobo said that an assessment of South Africa security for the past 23 years showed the country was “relatively safe.”(SABC). An unflinching State Security Minister David Mahlobo drew laughter from …
#ANCNPC: We knew about Vuwani a year before, says MahloboIndependent Online
ANC policy conference resolves to tackle corruptionEyewitness News
Mahlobo: We knew about VuwaniJacaranda FM
Business Day (registration) –Citizen –Huffington Post South Africa (blog)
all 13 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.