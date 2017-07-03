We ‘ll fight against restructuring that affects our members – PENGASSAN – Nigeria Today
|
Nigeria Today
|
We 'll fight against restructuring that affects our members – PENGASSAN
Nigeria Today
ABUJA – THE petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, has vowed to kick against any restructuring in the oil and gas industry that will have a negative effect on its members and anything that could make the workers redundant.
Oil and gas workers' union, PENGASSAN, gets new officers
Johnson reelected PENGASAN president
Johnson retains seat as PENGASSAN president
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!