Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

We ‘ll fight against restructuring that affects our members – PENGASSAN – Nigeria Today

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Nigeria Today

We 'll fight against restructuring that affects our members – PENGASSAN
Nigeria Today
ABUJA – THE petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, has vowed to kick against any restructuring in the oil and gas industry that will have a negative effect on its members and anything that could make the workers redundant.
Oil and gas workers' union, PENGASSAN, gets new officersPremium Times
Johnson reelected PENGASAN presidentDaily Trust
Johnson retains seat as PENGASSAN presidentThe Eagle Online

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.