We ‘ll fight against restructuring that affects our members – PENGASSAN

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – THE petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, has vowed to kick against any restructuring in the oil and gas industry that will have a negative effect on its members and anything that could make the workers redundant.

President of PENGASSAN, Comrade Francis Olabode Johnson who made the vow in his post election speech after his re-election in a keenly contested election reiterated that security of his members’ jobs would form the fulcrum of his regime.

He said, “Under no guise will we allow our members to lose their jobs. We will fight any form of unprocedural redundancies or restructuring that affects our members.

“We are ready to collaborate with the government and other agents towards the development and growth of our industry.”

Comrade Johnson in the election at the association’s triannal delegates Conference in Abuja defeated two other contestants Comrade Mohammed Saleh of NAPIMS and Comrade Eze Emmanuel Eze of NPDC.

The incumbent Deputy President, Comrade Jude Nwaogu last his position to Comrade Frank Ufuoma Esanubi from Chevron who beat d incumbent, while the National Industrial Relations Officer, Comrade Ndukaku Ohaeri from NLNG was reelected after defeating Comrade Elo Victor-Ogbonda former Port Harcourt Zonal Secretary.

Comrade Eleas Eduga of NAOC ( Nigeria Agip Oil Company) was also reelected as National Financial Secretary, Comrade Victor Ononokpono of PPPRA emerged as the Treasurer and Comrade Fortune Obi of Shell Petroleum elected National PRO.

Comrade Evelyn Amaka Ijeoma of Fugro was reelected as National Women in PENGASSAN (WIP) Chairperson, Comrade Yon Paul Naron of PPPRA reelected as National Auditor 1 and

Comrade Timothy Jaiyeoba elected as National Auditor 2.

The newly elected officers will be joined by six other officers who had earlier been elected at the various zonal elections that took place on May 25th 2017 in Abeokuta, Ogun State; Yola Adamawa State and Asaba, Delta State.

However, the elections of the Zonal Chairman and other three notable positions for Port Harcourt Zone were nullified due to alleged irregularities.

The post We ‘ll fight against restructuring that affects our members – PENGASSAN appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

