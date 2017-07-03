We Must Not Pass Burden Of War, Misery To Next Generation – Osinbajo

By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah

African leaders have been asked to affirm their readiness to a comprehensive approach in addressing the root causes of violence in countries on the continent.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo made this statement Monday at the ongoing African Union summit in Addis Ababa where he led the discussion on peace and security as the Chairman of the AU’s Peace & Security Council, a continental equivalent of the U.N’s Security Council.

According to Prof. Osinbajo, “we need to rekindle our political will and determination not to bequeath to the next generation of Africans the burden of wars, poverty and misery. It is therefore necessary for the Assembly to reaffirm the overriding importance of holistically addressing the root causes of violent conflicts in our countries.”

“The Peace and Security Council has continued to relentlessly discharge its mandate of promoting peace, security and stability in our continent. Our peace and security agenda must remain on the front burner of our deliberations. We have no choice peace, security and stability are fundamental to the realization of sustainable development and to assure our peoples of decent and happy lives.

“As we move towards silencing the guns by 2020, our collective resolve must remain solid and steadfast to effectively tackle conflicts, terrorism, violent extremism and the proliferation of small arms and light weapons. ”

He pointed out that pursuant to their 50th Anniversary’s Solemn Declaration, and under Nigeria’s chairmanship of the Peace and Security Council in the month of July,they will prioritize the adoption of practical measures to address the current security challenges in South Sudan, Somalia, Guinea Bissau, the Sahel-Sahelo and Lake Chad Basin regions.

Furthermore, Osinbajo said Nigeria will strengthen the engagement with all AU Member States in confronting the menace of child soldiering and millions of out-of-school children in armed conflict areas.

He stated; As a first step, we must ensure the full implementation of the African Peace and Security Architecture (APSA), especially the operationalization of the African Standby Force (ASF) and the Peace Fund.

“In particular, the Government of Nigeria reiterates the need for the Peace and Security Council to work towards removing all distractions and impediments to the full attainment of operational capacity of the African Standby Force.

“To ensure the effectiveness of the African Union peace support operations, the Regional Economic Communities and relevant international bodies, especially the United Nations must remain strategic pillars of peace, security and development of the Continent as envisioned in Agenda 2063.

He called on African leaders to redouble their efforts and, and without equivocation avail the necessary resources, in order to successfully achieve the goals set out in Agenda 2063.

“The tragic consequences of wars and conflicts in Africa are self-evident. The millions killed and maimed, the Millions displaced, children out of school , set us back decades economically and socially. Our resolve to end wars and conflicts in Africa is therefore our vote for a future of real growth and development for our continent,” he stated.

The post We Must Not Pass Burden Of War, Misery To Next Generation – Osinbajo appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

