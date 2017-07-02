WE NEED BUILDERS, HOPE GIVERS IN GOVERNMENT –SEN ORDIA

Senator Clifford Ordia represents Edo Central Senatorial District in the Senate. He is a trained engineer and a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In the Senate, he is the vice chairman of Works Committee and belongs to several other committees of the Senate. His dream to be in the Senate was actualized after 12 years. Ordia, in this interview, spoke on a number of key issues. He spoke on his election, crisis in the Senate, the recession, insecurity in the country and his achievements so far. Excerpts.

The journey so far

Like so many people, I was already an accomplished person and enjoying what God has made of me, when through observation I saw the poverty, failure, despondency and health challenges of our people. In my little way as a private businessman, I tried as much as possible to intervene in order to rescue the people from the grip of health, education, food, water, poverty and unemployment problems.The more I tried as a private person, the more I see or observe how deep and vicious these challenges are. This was what propelled and fired my zeal to take a leap into the murky water of politics. My mission is very clear and simple. That is to ensure that attention and resources of government are utilized most responsibly for the benefit of the ordinary people through a well thought out legislation, budgeting system and diligent over sighting. I must tell you that is what has been my guiding principle and focus since I was voted for as a member of the 8th Assembly of the Nigerian Senate.

Beyond what you have enumerated, what have been the core challenges of lawmaking in Nigeria?

Despite our well thought agenda and a careful plan to achieve the set goals, the journey so far has been burdened almost to the part of frustration by so many challenges. The defeat of PDP in 2015 election was a big blow. There is also the emergence of the Senate leadership in June 2015. There is the economic recession/devaluation of naira, as well as security challenges.

Can you explain what you meant by PDP’s defeat and how that has affected governance?

You will recall that the election into the National Assembly and Presidency was held on the same date, the 28th day of March, 2015. For instance, while my election was concluded, having been declared the winner of the election, we were waiting and observing through electronic media the presidential election result.

It is no longer news that we lost the election to a well designed conspiracy of some highly powerful individuals which led to the defeat of the party. The 8th National Assembly therefore was the first time the senators on the platform of the PDP and the PDP as a party were going to play the role of an opposition party to a party which became hostile, aggressive and intimidating not only to members of opposition but to some of the leadership who believed that the business of government can be more humane. I saw myself running against the wind with a lot of shackles ranging from the high handedness of the APC Presidency, lack of cooperation and understanding between the Senate and the Executive arm of government, the trial of the leadership of the Senate and the general political instability as a result of non- tolerance of the opposition.

Most people who would have been a pillar of support and render useful advice were hounded into prison on every flimsy excuse and kept in custody despite order of court granting such persons bail. In fact, everybody in PDP was seen as corrupt and enemy to the present administration. Some of my colleagues who could not resist the aggression had to decamp from PDP to APC. As part of those who created and believed in the leadership, I had no option, but to remain with PDP and its leadership.

You also spoke about the economy and that has affected governance. Can you speak more on that sir?

It may be correct to say that before the election of 2015, Nigeria’s economy was not at a premium, but certainly was not anemic. Under the PDP administration, the exchange rate of naira to dollar was between N160-175, oil production and prices were considerably high as there was peace in the Niger Delta. Nigeria’s economy under PDP was growing. But immediately the present administration of APC was inaugurated, Nigeria’s economy sunk into a deep recession with exchange rate as high as N480-500. Prices of common foods became so high. Government could not meet her obligation to contractors, Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) and service providers.

Budget of 2016 could not be funded up to 50 per cent. The Senate I must inform you became a weeping child, as nothing could be done under such circumstance.

What about the emergence of Saraki? Did it contribute anything?

In June when the 8th Assembly was inaugurated, the Senate felt the need to determine the issue of its leadership and avoid, resist and rebuff external influences which will invariably create a weak and ineffective Senate that will not be stable, strong and having the capacity to carry out its constitutional role. It is on this premise that the 8th Assembly voted for Senator Bukola Saraki and Senator Ike Ekwerenmadu as the Senate President and Deputy Senate President respectively. However, this did not go down well with a cabal within the ruling APC and all efforts were made to bring down, not only the leadership, but also the 8th Senate.

Of course you all know what happened. This was an unnecessary distraction that was avoidable. Everything was done to ensure that the Senate did not function, as it was supposed as its leadership was dragged from one court to another for phantom charges. This affected the functioning of individual senators, including myself.

As a senator, what is your take on the state of insecurity in the country?

As a result of the problem of insurgency in the Northern part of Nigeria, the activities of Niger Delta militants, the agitation of IPOB (Indigenous People of Biafra), the attention of government is more on keeping the country safe, as no nation can prosper in an atmosphere that is devoid of peace, stability and harmony. It was therefore necessary for the little resources that were available to be directed to security matters, thereby denying core areas of the economy necessary attention that it deserves. The Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is to make laws for the entire nation and therefore any security issue from any part of the country will definitely affect the socio-economic activities of other parts of the country.

Since your election, what would you say you have achieved so far?

Despite these daunting challenges which I enumerated above, we have been able to make some progress in terms of legislative business at both plenary and committees’ level and interventions in the various public infrastructures and facilities within the Senatorial District. At plenary, I have sponsored some bills which are presently at various stages of legislative process.

These bills when passed into law will be of benefit in terms of adding value to the socio-economic development of Nigeria. These bills includes but not limited to Employee compensation Act (Amendment bill) 2016; An Act to Amend the Consumer Protection Council Act Cap C25 LFN 2004 (Amendment) Bill, 2016; Environment Impact Assessment Act Cap E12 LFN 2004 (Amendment) Bill, 2016; and Psychiatric Hospital Management Board Amendment Bill, 2016. Motions are generally processes in which the Senate draws the attention of the Federal Government to matters of urgent public importance. It is intended to create an awareness in respect of the subject matter which is captured in a particular motion.

In this respect, I have been able to raise the following motions which were unanimously adopted by the Senate. One is the Ffooding of nine communities in Ifeku Island and Illushi Town Esan South-east Local Government in Edo State; the total state of disrepair and collapse of the Ekpoma – Benin Federal Highway; the need for detailed explanation of the $15 Billion proposed MOU with Indian government and over $80 Billion MOU signed by Minister of State for Petroleum with Chinese Firm; and the need to curtail activities of the Fulani herdsmen across Nigeria.

As part of our efforts to redeem our campaign promises and intervene in the development of the senatorial district, I have been able to initiate various projects that will have direct impact on the lives of our people. I have also influenced direct employment for some of our teeming young graduates across the Senatorial District. In the past two years of my inauguration, with utmost humility, the people of Edo Central senatorial district, I have been able to intervene in many areas.

As part of my efforts to enhance health services delivery to our people, a brand new fully equipped ambulance bus was provided and donated to Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital. Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital is the only Federal Government tertiary health institution that provides comprehensive healthcare services to our people and therefore requires serious government intervention to be able to deliver on its mandate. In my personal capacity as a senator, I contacted my foreign friends and partners in the USA and through our collaborative efforts a 20feet container load of surgical consumable was delivered by me to the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital.

To aid our people in the riverrine area, I have also provided a twin engine boat for Ifeku Island in Esan South East Local Government. In addition to this are over 50 motorcycles so far distributed to individuals across the senatorial district.

With the dwindling of oil revenue, there is urgent need to support farmers in agriculture. To this end, in 2016, I provided 600 bags of fertilizer which was shared to farmers across the senatorial district. To empower our women who are entrepreneurs, I have distributed not less than 30 grinding machines and 70 sewing machines. Very recently, some communities have been given cassava grinding machines to help them in the processing of cassava.

A visit to Irrua town hall, Okaijiesan town hall and Uromi town hall will reveal to you our painstaking effort in modernizing our town halls. When fully completed it will have state of the art facilities for social events, meetings and business activities. Water is life. One of the major challenges confronting the people of Edo Central is dearth of portable water. Our predecessor in office did much to ensure that the Ugboha Water Scheme is a reality. On my assumption of office, I took great interest to ensure the completion of the project.

Road networks in Edo Central especially those linking interior communities are in a deplorable state. However, as legislature, our main responsibility is to ensure that these roads and other facilities in deplorable conditions are captured in the budget. In 2016, despite the recession and inability of the Federal Government to fund projects, I was able to ensure that some of the roads captured in the budget are awarded for execution.

Like all areas, electricity supply is a major problem in Nigeria. It calls for concern that at this stage in our modern society government is unable to generate and supply electricity across Nigeria. In my effort to ensure improvement in electricity supply to our people, I have provided five 500KVA transformers which were delivered to communities across the senatorial district.

Education is the fulcrum and infact the foundation of socio-economic development of any given society, an untrained mind is not only dangerous to himself but to the community at large. If we must be able to harness our God given natural resources, to create wealth and enhance infrastructure in our country, then education must be given a prime position in our planning, funding and execution. To this end, and as a believer in education, I have continued to maintain and in fact increase the number of students who are benefiting from my educational grants and scholarship.

I always believe that it can be better. I have vowed not to betray the trust which my people have bestowed on me by overwhelmingly voting for me. I remain their friend and brother and political ally. The fact that I have not been able to meet certain demands is not a demonstration of lack of love or interest in the affairs of my people neither is it a breach of the social contract we have. I am only human and I was elected to carry out services which will enhance the living conditions of our people basically through legislation. We must understand it to avoid friction. At this time, we need builders, we need hope givers, please let us come together at this time as one family.

