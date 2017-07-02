We pray Nigerians’ll never raise hands against one another again – Yakubu Gowon

Ex-Head of State and National Convener, Nigeria Prays, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, has prayed that Nigerians will never raise their hands in violence against one another again, urging that everyone should eschew all acts that threaten the unity of the country.

General Gowon gave the call on Sunday in Sokoto at a one-day National Prayer Rally organised by Nigeria Prays.

He also urged Nigerians to pray for the quick recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari and for divine enlightenment for the Acting President Professor Yemi Osinbajo and other national leaders to lead the country in the right path.

“We should value the lives of our fellow human beings that God has created for a purpose. May we never take lives with impunity.

“We are offering fervent prayers that Nigerians will never raise their hands against one another.

“They should love one another irrespective of religious, ideological, political and ethnic affinities,” he said.

“Prayer can solve problems better and faster than soldiers, as well as physical weapons of war.

“I have no doubt in my heart that God will honour our collective prayer and intercession for our dear nation, as well as heal our nation of insecurity.

“May we experience abundance of God’s mercy and showers of blessings over our lives and our nation as we raise our voices in heartfelt prayers today in Sokoto,‘’ he said.

The post We pray Nigerians’ll never raise hands against one another again – Yakubu Gowon appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

