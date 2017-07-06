We should be begging Igbo for forgiveness, not threatening them – Fani-Kayode – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
We should be begging Igbo for forgiveness, not threatening them – Fani-Kayode
NAIJ.COM
Femi Fani-Kayode, the former minister of Aviation on Thursday, July 6, said that forgiveness should be sought from the Igbo because of the number of lost lives during the 1967 civil war. READ ALSO: See the deplorable state of an all-girls secondary …
Trouble is brewing in Aso Rock – Fani-Kayode
Politics Why We Should Be Begging The Igbos – Fani-Kayode
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!