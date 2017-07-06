Pages Navigation Menu

We should be begging the Igbos for forgiveness- Fani-Kayode

Posted on Jul 6, 2017

Lawyer and former minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode has requested that forgiveness be sought from the Igbos in connection to the number of lives lost during the civil war.

In a tweet obtained Thursday, he said “We killed 3 million Igbos in the war including 1 million children. We should be begging them for forgiveness and not threatening them”.

