We should be begging the Igbos for forgiveness- Fani-Kayode

Lawyer and former minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode has requested that forgiveness be sought from the Igbos in connection to the number of lives lost during the civil war.

In a tweet obtained Thursday, he said “We killed 3 million Igbos in the war including 1 million children. We should be begging them for forgiveness and not threatening them”.

The post We should be begging the Igbos for forgiveness- Fani-Kayode appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

