We source 90% of our production materials locally, Tranos MD – Vanguard
|
Guardian
|
We source 90% of our production materials locally, Tranos MD
Vanguard
The Managing Director of Tranos Contracting, Jude Abalaka, says locally sourced raw materials formed 90 percent of its production input. The company manufactures power generation, distribution, control and enclosures which he claimed are diversified …
Local generating sets to bridge power deficit
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!