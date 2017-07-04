We source 90% of our production materials locally, Tranos MD

The Managing Director of Tranos Contracting, Jude Abalaka, says locally sourced raw materials formed 90 percent of its production input.

The company manufactures power generation, distribution, control and enclosures which he claimed are diversified technology products.

Abalaka who at the familiarisation tour of the company in Lagos by media men, said bulk of the materials used by the company are sheet metals which are supplied by an indigenous company, and which accounts for about 70 percent of its working material while 10 percent of the materials are accessories sourced outside the country.

The Managing Director who said that the sector is not without challenges, stated: “There are challenges quite alright, and we look at it that the major challenge will be the demand for what we produce , because at the end of the day, if you don’t have demand for your product, it will be trouble, because you will not grow if you do not sell.”

According to him, “we have some demand at the moment, we are not by any chance producing at 100 percent capacity. We have a lot of room to fill, with regards to capacity and how do we manage that , but trying to get people to know what we are doing.”

Continuing, he stated, “we are always thinking, trying to develop new products, even as we speak, we have a number of products that are at various stages of development.”

