‘We Spent N50m On Nyanya Bus Terminal Repair’

The contractor/chairman of Nyanya Temporary Terminal, Isyaka Hassan Baba Nagode has disclosed that his company spent about N50m for the rehabilitation of the bus terminal.

Speaking during the formal reopening of the bus terminal yesterday, Nagode explained that his organization spent over N25m before the 2014 Nyanya bomb blast, while an additional N25m was also spent after the blast for the rehabilitation of the terminal.

Recall that the Nyanya Temporal High Capacity Bus Terminal was closed down in April, 2014 following multiple bomb blasts that hit the site for which many lives and properties were lost and many others injured.

He explained further that the amount was spent on the installation of CCTV cameras, solar-light, control room, barricades and others, under PPP arrangement with the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

Earlier in an address at the ceremony, acting secretary Transportation Secretariat, Alhaji Abdulhamid Mohammed Suleiman noted that since the closure of the terminal, commuters from the axis have been subjected to untold hardship as a result of absence of a clearly defined terminal.

Suleiman pointed out that commuters also board vehicles along the road which exposed them to further threat to their lives, while the vicinity was always congested, thereby causing heavy vehicular gridlocks.

He explained that the journey to the reopening of the terminal was tortuous as various security meetings were held to determine the various implications or otherwise of its reopening.

He continued: “I’m happy to announce to you the various security meetings favored the reopening and that’s what we are here to do this afternoon. Let me use this occasion to assure the commuting public that this terminal is safe for use.

All necessary security measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of lives and properties. The law enforcement agents have been fully mobilized to ensure all round security of the commuters in and around the terminal.”

The post ‘We Spent N50m On Nyanya Bus Terminal Repair’ appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

