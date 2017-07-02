“We the Best”!

Happy Sunday/New Week! In whatever you do, put in 100% or more. Sometimes, our best many not be good enough, but you need to keep pushing; keep working so that your best can become more than enough. That’s how great things are done. Those who made a difference are those who performed well above average. You […]

