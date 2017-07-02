Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“We the Best”!

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Happy Sunday/New Week! In whatever you do, put in 100% or more. Sometimes, our best many not be good enough, but you need to keep pushing; keep working so that your best can become more than enough. That’s how great things are done. Those who made a difference are those who performed well above average. You […]

The post “We the Best”! appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.