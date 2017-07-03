We want Biafra, not restructuring – MASSOB

Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has insisted that the South-East Governors and the leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo cannot decide for the over 50 million Igbos in the country. In a statement issued in Abakaliki, the Director of Information of MASSOB, Comrade Edeson Samuel stated that the group would not […]

We want Biafra, not restructuring – MASSOB

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

