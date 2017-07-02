We will all decide if we want Nigeria to break up or not – Buhari’s aide, Lauretta

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Mrs. Lauretta Onochie educating all those calling for the the break up of Nigeria has said that all Nigerians will vote in a referendum to decide if the country should break or not.

Lauretta Onochie on Sunday said: ‘It’s the break up of our country you want. So all of us will vote.

‘We will all decide if we want to break up or not. We all know the result.’

The post We will all decide if we want Nigeria to break up or not – Buhari’s aide, Lauretta appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

