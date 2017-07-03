‘We will keep doing our jobs, he should start doing his’ | CNN responds to Trump video tweet
President Trump tweeted a video of a WWE broadcast that was edited to show him pummeling a man with a CNN…
Read » ‘We will keep doing our jobs, he should start doing his’ | CNN responds to Trump video tweet on YNaija
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!