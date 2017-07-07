Pages Navigation Menu

‘We Will Not Sell Any Of Our Players’ – RB Leipzig Tell Liverpool

Red Bull Leipzig are adamant that they will not sell Naby Keita to Liverpool, even for a fee of €100million (£87.8million). Keita is understood to be keen on a switch to the Reds, after manager Jurgen Klopp made the midfielder his No 1 transfer target. But Leipzig, who have qualified directly for the Champions League,…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

