We will protect oil companies, Ondo govt vows

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

ONDO State government has assured oil companies of the safety of their investments in the oil-rich communities of the state.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu gave the assurance during the commissioning of a mobile X- ray machine donated to the General Hospital, lgbokoda by Chevron Nigeria Limited CNL/ NNPC JV.

Speaking through his Senior Special Assistant on Oil and Gas, Benson Enikuomehin, the governor said Ondo is the most peaceful state in the Niger Delta Region.

Akeredolu said the youths of the oil rich communities are now desirous of development and not destruction of facilities owned by oil companies. According to him, the people of the communities now value investments made by oil companies and would go to any lenght to protect them against stealing or vandalisation.

The governor, who lauded CNL for the mobile X-ray machine, appealed to the firm not to rest on its oars in partnering the state in all sectors.

CNL General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, Esimaje Brikinn, said the X-ray machine donated will improve the diagnosis and monitoring of tuberculosis especially among children.

Speaking through the CNL Government Affairs Coordinator, Charles Egbuedo, Brikinn added that it will also help reduce the risk of tuberculosisin the state and eliminate the harzards of spreading and co- infection.

