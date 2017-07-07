We won’t be harassed by a Deputy Police Commissioner – Governors battle Magu – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
We won't be harassed by a Deputy Police Commissioner – Governors battle Magu
Daily Post Nigeria
The Nigeria Governors' Forum (NGF) has said it would engage in a “showdown” with the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, over investigations into the recently-released Paris Club loan refunds to the states.
Dear Governor Yari, please be humble and let's hear word
PARIS CLUB REFUNDS: NGF tells FG to call EFCC to order or else…
Nigeria: Fayose Defends Yari Over Paris Club Refunds
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!