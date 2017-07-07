Pages Navigation Menu

We won’t be harassed by a Deputy Police Commissioner – Governors battle Magu

Posted on Jul 7, 2017

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has said it would engage in a “showdown” with the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, over investigations into the recently-released Paris Club loan refunds to the states. Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, who is also the Governor of Zamfara State, […]

