We won’t be harassed by a Deputy Police Commissioner – Governors battle Magu

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has said it would engage in a “showdown” with the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, over investigations into the recently-released Paris Club loan refunds to the states. Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, who is also the Governor of Zamfara State, […]

We won’t be harassed by a Deputy Police Commissioner – Governors battle Magu

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

