We won’t miss you – PDP tells Doyin Okupe

The Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has described the exit of the former Senior Special Assistant to ex President Goodluck Jonathan, Doyin Okupe, from the party as “good riddance and a non-issue.” This was contained in a statement signed by the State Publicity Secretary of the party, Bolaji Adeniji, on Tuesday. […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

