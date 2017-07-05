Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

We won’t miss you – PDP tells Doyin Okupe

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has described the exit of the former Senior Special Assistant to ex President Goodluck Jonathan, Doyin Okupe, from the party as “good riddance and a non-issue.” This was contained in a statement signed by the State Publicity Secretary of the party, Bolaji Adeniji, on Tuesday. […]

We won’t miss you – PDP tells Doyin Okupe

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.