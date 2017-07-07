We won’t spare those threatening national peace, DSS warns

By Soni Daniel, Northern Region Editor

Apparently alarmed by the escalating threat to public peace, the Department of State Security has warned that it will not spare any individual or group threatening national peace.

The warning came as the DSS announced on Friday that it had rounded up more Boko Haram and kidnap hit men nationwide in its effort to rid the country of malevolent elements for peace to reign.

A statement by the Spokesman for the DSS, Mr. Tony Opuiyo, said it was out to deal decisively with those who want to truncate the stability of the country.

The statement said, “The public must note that the service remains unrelenting in its efforts to deal with any group or band of criminals and unscrupulous elements who may threaten public safety or engage in activities that can undermine the ability of law abiding citizens and residents to pursue their legitimate businesses.

“To this effect, the Service will continue to partner with relevant stakeholders to ensure that law and order are maintained.

