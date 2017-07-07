Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“We’ll go to Bondo for traditional ceremony” Bahati announces plan ahead of his wedding in August – Ghafla!

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Ghafla!

“We'll go to Bondo for traditional ceremony” Bahati announces plan ahead of his wedding in August
Ghafla!
It's now confirmed that Bahati and his sweetheart Diana Marua will be walking down the aisle in August. The gospel singer outlined his wedding plan in a recent interview. Bahati and Diana Marua started their relationship with a 'fake' wedding; Diana
Bahati reveals traditional wedding plans to girlfriend Diana Marua and TUKO.co.ke as the detailsTUKO.CO.KE

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.