We’re not a war zone: Mzembi tells ZRP – Chronicle

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Africa


Chronicle

We're not a war zone: Mzembi tells ZRP
Chronicle
Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Dr Walter Mzembi yesterday expressed frustration over the continued existence of numerous police road blocks on the country's highways, saying Zimbabwe was not a war zone. He said road blocks were a blow to the …
