West Brom Signs Jay Rodriguez From Southampton

West Brom have completed the signing of forward Jay Rodriguez from Southampton, the St Mary’s club has confirmed.

The 27-year-old former England international bolsters West Brom’s attacking options, after signing a four-year deal.

Rodriguez was prolific in front of goal for Southampton, since he joined from Burnley, but injury has hampered his form.

“Rodriguez departs after five years at St Mary’s, moving to the West Midlands to seek more regular first-team football,” the club said in a statement on Sunday.

“The forward arrived at Saints from his hometown side of Burnley in 2012. He went on to make a total of 126 appearances and scoring 35 goals in his time with the club.

“Everyone at Southampton Football Club would like to thank Jay for his hard work, dedication and the significant contribution he made to our success over the past five years. He leaves with our very best wishes for the future.”

Rodriguez becomes West Brom’s first signing of the summer and will battle with the likes of Salomon Rondon and Hal Robson-Kanu for a place in the starting XI.

