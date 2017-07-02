We’ve Not Increased Tuition Fee – UNILAG

BY Orjime Moses, Abuja

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) yesterday debunked media reports that it has increased tuition fees for students in the institution.

In a statement issued by the deputy registrar, Information Unit of the University of Lagos, Mr Adebule T.O Adebule, the university said contrary to the news making the rounds on print, electronic and social media that the school has not increase the fees.

“University of Lagos has not increased its tuition fee. The university wishes to inform its students, their parents/guardians and the general public that the statement is not true and it is a complete distortion of facts,” the statement said.

“We want to emphasize here that tuition is free in the University of Lagos. Instead, fresh and returning students are charged obligatory fees depending on their status. You may wish to visit our website for further details on the matter,” the statement added

