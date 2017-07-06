‘What a joke!’ West Ham fans vent fury as Leicester pounce for Man City star Iheanacho – Football.London
|
Football.London
|
'What a joke!' West Ham fans vent fury as Leicester pounce for Man City star Iheanacho
Football.London
West Ham look set to miss out on another target – with Kelechi Iheanacho seemingly destined for Leicester City. The Manchester City striker has been linked with a move to the London Stadium all summer and had looked destined to link up with Slaven …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!