What Beef? Davido Poses With Wads Of Cash Of Different Currencies

Nigerian Musician, Davido shows he doesn’t care about the whole industry drama involving his counterparts, Tekno and Wizkid.

He posed with different currencies on his bed as he smokes blunt. Davido is currently on his 30 billion tour.

The post What Beef? Davido Poses With Wads Of Cash Of Different Currencies appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

