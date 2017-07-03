What beef? Falz, 9ice have lunch together – Pulse Nigeria
What beef? Falz, 9ice have lunch together
Pulse Nigeria
Falz and 9ice shared a video of themselves having lunch together via their respective Instagram pages, shutting down the speculations of any beef between them. Published: 28 minutes ago; Vwovwe Egbo. Print; eMail · 9ice and Falz chill together play.
